Minister Lokesh in USA, hardsells Andhra as investment destination

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has said that there are ample opportunities for investments in manufacturing, renewable energy, bio energy, aqua and petrochemical sectors in the state.

Fouzia Farhana26 October 2024 - 14:26
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has said that there are ample opportunities for investments in manufacturing, renewable energy, bio energy, aqua and petrochemical sectors in the state.

Lokesh, who is currently touring the USA to participate in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference to be held in LAs Vegas on October 29, met some industrialists in San Francisco on Friday.

In a post on ‘X’, Lokesh further said the government is moving forward with the 4P policy (Public-Private-People-Partnership) and will have goals to be achieved for every 100 days of rule for the comprehensive development of the state.

“I have also explained that we have also initiated reforms in the education sector to provide skilled manpower as per the industry requirements and thereby creating employment opportunities to the youth,” he said in the post.

In a separate post, the minister said he would participate in former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao’s idol unveiling programme organised by NTR Trust in Atlanta, USA on October 31.

