Minister Ponnam: HCU Land Not University Property, Issues Key Statement

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Central University (HCU) witnessed a massive student protest on Sunday night against the levelling of 400 acres of land near the university premises. The protestors, including student unions and university staff, demanded an immediate halt to the work.

To prevent any untoward incidents, Telangana Police deployed heavy security around the university premises. Tensions escalated when authorities attempted to bulldoze the land, leading to a minor scuffle between students and police.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Issues Statement

In response to the ongoing controversy, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar made a key statement regarding the HCU land dispute. He clarified that:

The 400 acres of land belongs to the Telangana government , not the university.

, not the university. The land was originally allocated to private entities 21 years ago , but the government won it back through legal proceedings .

, but the government . The auction and development projects on this land will not affect HCU in any way .

will . There is no lake on the land , and the development work will not harm university property .

, and the . If necessary, the government will re-evaluate the land allocation to address concerns.

Government Assures No Harm to HCU Land

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar further assured that the Telangana government is committed to protecting HCU land. He reaffirmed that the development activities on the disputed 400 acres would not disrupt university operations.