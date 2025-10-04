Minister Ponnam Lays the Foundation Stone for Developmental Works in the Jubilee Hills Segment

Hyderabad: Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar today laid the foundation stone for a series of developmental works in the Yusufguda division of the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, marking a major push towards civic infrastructure improvement.

The projects include the reconstruction of damaged manholes on the 600mm sewerage main line in Sri Krishna Nagar A Block by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for Rs. 70 lakhs. Additionally, replacement of damaged 200mm sewerage pipelines in Krishna Nagar B and C Blocks, Madhuri Hospital Lane, Shalivahan Nagar, Church Lane, and Yellareddyguda, as well as Lakshminarasimha Nagar and Yusufguda Basti.

The Minister also laid foundation stones for the construction of CC roads in LN Nagar, Kamalapur Colony, Engineers Colony, Navodaya Colony, and Krishna Nagar Venkata Giri, with a total cost of Rs. 7.18 crore. Community halls in Krishna Nagar and Venkata Giri were also inaugurated.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar said the Congress government is committed to ‘development and welfare under public-oriented governance’. “We inaugurated a new flyover in Hyderabad on Friday, reinforcing our focus on urban development. The Congress government is determined to restore the brand image of Hyderabad. I urge the citizens to ensure the Congress party’s victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election to continue this progress,” he added and emphasized that the constituency, neglected for the past decade, will now witness accelerated infrastructure development.

The event was attended by Telangana state sports authority chairman Shivsena Reddy, co-chairman Inagala Venkata Rami Reddy, Setwin chairman Giridhar Reddy, GHMC Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha, and other local leaders and officials.