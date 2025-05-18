Minister Poonam Prabhakar Blames Electrical Fault for Hyderabad Fire Incident

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the site of the tragic fire incident in Gulzar Houz, located in Hyderabad’s Old City, on Saturday. Speaking to the media, the minister confirmed that the preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit was the primary cause of the fire.

Fire Reported at 6:16 AM; Immediate Response by Fire Department

According to the minister, the fire broke out early in the morning and was reported to the Fire Department at 6:16 AM. Firefighters reached the location within minutes and began rescue and firefighting operations swiftly.

17 People Rescued and Hospitalized

Minister Prabhakar stated that 17 individuals trapped inside the building were rescued and immediately shifted to nearby hospitals. Many are undergoing treatment in different medical facilities across the city.

Chief Minister Briefed, Medical Teams Directed to Ensure Best Treatment

The minister added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been briefed about the situation, and instructions were given to the Principal Secretary of Health to ensure top-tier medical care for the injured victims.

No Evidence of Foul Play, Investigation Underway

While an investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, the minister clarified that no signs of conspiracy have been found so far. He assured the public that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all those affected.