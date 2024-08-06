Minister says technical glitch resolved, Gruha Lakshmi scheme money transfer from today

Mandya (Karnataka): Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme would start receiving the money from Tuesday.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme offers Rs 2,000 to the women head of families belonging to the economically weaker section.

The guarantee, which was one of the key promises of the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections last year, was launched on August 30, 2023, in Mysuru.

Addressing a public gathering at Mandya during the Congress’ show of strength against the opposition BJP-JD(S) march against MUDA alternative site scam, Hebbalkar said some women had complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that they were not getting the money for the past two months.

“Due to some technical glitch, we could not transfer money into the bank accounts of women for the months of June and July. It will happen from today,” Hebbalkar told the cheering crowd.

She said the Congress party fulfils the promises it made.