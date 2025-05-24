Minister Seethakka Slams KTR Over Remarks on Congress Government

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Seethakka strongly countered recent comments made by BRS working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), comparing his rhetoric to that of Nazi propagandist Goebbels. She accused KTR of running a campaign built on lies and lacking the stature to speak about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“KTR Is the Ghost of the Poem,” Says Seethakka

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Seethakka mocked KTR’s recent attacks against the Congress government, stating, “KTR is the ghost of the poem. His small brain was torn with the ‘sister stroke’. If he’s so honest, why be afraid to appear before the Kaleshwaram Commission?” She alleged that the BRS party is built on a foundation of misinformation and corruption.

Forest Area Development Discussed in Coordination Meeting

Minister Seethakka also addressed ongoing issues faced by residents in villages near forest areas in the former Adilabad and Warangal districts. Due to strict forest department regulations, locals are reportedly struggling with access to basic infrastructure.

To address this, Seethakka convened a high-level coordination meeting with officials from the Forest Department, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Roads & Buildings, and ITDA departments.

Call for Humanitarian Approach to Forest Area Issues

“The forest department must approach the people’s problems from a humanitarian angle. It’s unacceptable for villagers to suffer due to administrative red tape. We need to ensure the development of forest areas by providing essential amenities,” Seethakka stated.

She emphasized that the Congress government is committed to resolving these long-standing issues through inter-departmental cooperation and urged officials to work together for meaningful development.