Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Visit Hyderabad Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will visit Ranga Reddy district in Telangana on June 9, as part of the ongoing Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) campaign, a flagship initiative by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

VKSA Campaign: Bridging Research and Rural Practice

The VKSA campaign, which runs from May 29 to June 12, 2025, aims to connect India’s agricultural research advancements directly with farmers, especially during the pre-Kharif season. The initiative supports the broader vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, by empowering farmers with scientific knowledge and sustainable agricultural practices.

The campaign in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry is coordinated by ICAR-ATARI, Zone X, Hyderabad, with active participation from KVKs, ICAR Institutes, State Agricultural Universities, and local agricultural departments.

Minister to Interact with Farmers in Ranga Reddy

As part of the visit, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will:

Interact with farmers at Mansanpally and Ramachandraguda villages under the Farmers Chaupal programme

under the Address farmers at Kallem Jangareddy Gardens, Mangalpalli village, Ibrahimpatnam, focusing on VKSA’s mission to reach over 1.5 crore farmers nationwide through technology-driven agricultural solutions

The interaction will help farmers understand and adopt integrated, sustainable approaches in agriculture, aquaculture, and allied sectors.

Prominent Participants and Key Officials

The event will also be attended by:

Bhagirath Chaudhary , Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Thummala Nageswara Rao , State Minister for Agriculture, Telangana

, State Minister for Agriculture, Telangana M. Kodanda Reddy , Chairman, Telangana Commission on Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare

, Chairman, Telangana Commission on Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Dr M. L. Jat , Secretary, DARE & Director General, ICAR

, Secretary, DARE & Director General, ICAR Dr A.K. Nayak, DDG (NRM), Dr D.K. Yadava, DDG (Crop Science), and Dr A. Velmurugan, ADG (SWCE)

More than 1,500 farmers and farm women from across Telangana are expected to attend the interaction and exhibition sessions.

Exhibition and ICAR-Millet Research Centre Visit

An agriculture innovation exhibition showcasing technologies and products developed by Telangana KVKs and Hyderabad-based ICAR institutes will also be held.

Prior to the village interaction, the Minister will visit the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research in Rajendranagar to:

Lay the foundation stone for new facilities

Tour existing research infrastructure

Participate in a tree plantation drive

Leading Research Institutes to Join the Event

Directors and scientists from various Hyderabad-based ICAR institutes will take part in the programme, including:

ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (Zone X)

ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research

ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research & Management

ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture

ICAR-Directorate of Poultry Research

ICAR-Indian Institute of Oilseed Research

ICAR-National Meat Research Institute

ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station & Winter Nursery Centre

The VKSA campaign represents a strategic effort to empower Indian farmers by making cutting-edge research and agricultural innovations accessible and practical at the grassroots level.