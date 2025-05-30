Minister Srinivas Reddy: Indiramma Housing Scheme Over 2.10 Lakh Beneficiaries Selected, More Lists Soon

Hyderabad: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that over 2.10 lakh beneficiaries have been selected under the Indiramma Housing Scheme so far. He added that the remaining beneficiary list will be finalized and released by June 10.

Progress of Indiramma Housing Pilot Project

The pilot project has approved 42,000 houses, of which 24,000 homes have already been initiated. Around 100 houses are ready for possession, according to the minister. He highlighted the progress made in various regions under the scheme.

Beneficiary Selection Process and Political Involvement

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy explained that opposition MLAs were allocated 40% of the beneficiary names for the housing scheme, while the remaining 60% were selected by the Indiramma committees. He also noted that KTR (K. T. Rama Rao) did not submit any lists and instructed officials to finalize the selection process independently.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s First Third-Level Flyover at Gachibowli to Open in June

Housing Developments in Key Areas

The minister mentioned that within the ITDA jurisdiction, 9,200 houses have been sanctioned for tribal communities. Additionally, in Hyderabad, four-story buildings will be constructed across 16 slum areas. Similar multi-story housing projects will also be undertaken in districts like Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, and Nalgonda.