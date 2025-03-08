Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Announces Plans for SLBC Tunnel Progress Review

Hyderabad: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced plans to visit the SLBC tunnel site in the next 2-3 days to assess the ongoing progress and provide an update on the developments.

Speaking to the media, Reddy mentioned that a review meeting would be held on March 11th in Hyderabad at the Chief Minister’s level to discuss the status of the project.

Concern Over Safety Risks for Rescue Teams

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is actively overseeing the rescue and support operations at the SLBC tunnel, expressed deep concern about the life-threatening conditions faced by the personnel involved. He noted that the rescue teams are exposed to significant risks as they work within the tunnel, and additional safety measures will be implemented to protect them.

Kerala’s Special Assistance: Cadaver Dogs and Robotics to Aid Rescue Efforts

To further enhance the search and rescue operation, Reddy confirmed the arrival of cadaver dogs from Kerala. These specially trained dogs will assist in the recovery process at the SLBC tunnel site. Additionally, the Minister mentioned that advanced robotics would be brought in tomorrow to help access difficult-to-reach areas within the tunnel while ensuring the safety of rescue teams.

Government’s Commitment to Swift and Safe Rescue Operations

This step signifies the government’s commitment to utilizing all available resources and expertise to ensure the safety of both the trapped individuals and the rescue teams. The situation at the SLBC tunnel remains critical, with authorities working tirelessly to address the crisis.

Progress Review Meeting Scheduled for March 11th

The Minister also confirmed that a review meeting would be held in Hyderabad on March 11th. The meeting will focus on evaluating the progress of the ongoing rescue operations and determine the next steps to ensure the continued safety of everyone involved.