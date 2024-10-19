Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy warns against divisive politics of BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy has warned citizens about the BJP’s divisive politics, accusing the ruling party of fostering communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

Speaking at the 34th anniversary of the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra at the historic Charminar on Saturday, he credited the Gandhi family for its sacrifices in upholding the unity and integrity of the nation. “While the BJP consistently attempts to divide the country along communal lines, the Gandhi family has countered these efforts by promoting peace, unity, and brotherhood,” he stated.

Uttam recalled that it was Rajiv Gandhi who initiated the Sadbhavana Yatra 34 years ago to counter the BJP’s communal agenda. He also noted that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to integrate the nation.

He praised the contributions of the Nehru-Gandhi family, highlighting the sacrifices made by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for the unity of the nation. He mentioned Sonia Gandhi’s selfless decision to forgo her opportunity to become Prime Minister during the UPA regime and acknowledged her significant political sacrifices during the formation of Telangana, despite the potential loss of Congress power in Andhra Pradesh.

“The BJP is attempting to split the nation on communal lines. We must remain vigilant against parties that seek to divide us along religious lines,” he cautioned. He urged Congress party workers to stay focused on the mission of unity and communal harmony that the Sadbhavana Yatra initiated by Rajiv Gandhi has kept alive.

Former minister Dr J Geetha Reddy, who was conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award, was also praised by Uttam Kumar Reddy. He welcomed her decision to leave her lucrative medical career in Saudi Arabia to enter politics at Rajiv Gandhi’s call.

Dr Geetha Reddy has been elected as MLA four times and has held significant ministerial portfolios, although she did not contest recent elections due to health issues. He commended her unwavering commitment to Gandhian values and public service over the decades.

Uttam also acknowledged the recent appointment of Mahesh Kumar Goud as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, expressing confidence in his leadership. He assured full support to both Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud in strengthening the Congress party in Telangana.

He paid floral tributes to the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.