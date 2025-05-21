Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Suryapet

Suryapet: Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Kodad on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions, including heavy cloud cover and gusty winds. The incident occurred while the minister was en route to Mellacheruvu village in Huzurnagar Mandal.

Emergency Landing Due to Sudden Weather Shift

The helicopter, which was scheduled to land at Mellacheruvu, was diverted to Kodad as a safety precaution. According to official sources, the decision to land was taken following weather advisories from the Meteorological Department, which warned of unfavorable flying conditions in the region.

Pilot Acts Swiftly Amid Stormy Conditions

The pilot, noticing storm clouds and strong winds, acted promptly and coordinated with ground control for an emergency landing in Kodad, a safer location under the circumstances. The helicopter landed without any technical issues, ensuring the safety of all onboard.

Minister Travels by Road to Huzurnagar

Following the safe landing, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy continued his journey by road from Kodad to Huzurnagar, covering a distance of approximately 16 kilometers. He was headed to attend a local program and inspect ongoing development activities in the region.

No Injuries Reported; Authorities Praise Pilot’s Alertness

No injuries were reported in the incident. The alertness and swift action of the helicopter pilot were praised by local officials and the minister himself. The situation was brought under control without any disruption to the minister’s itinerary.

Safety Protocols Avert Major Incident

Thanks to strict adherence to safety protocols and real-time weather monitoring, a potential aviation mishap was averted. The incident once again underscores the importance of preparedness and quick decision-making in aerial travel, especially during the monsoon season.