Ministers Running After Glamorous Women Instead of Serving Public: CPI Narayana’s Shocking Remarks

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on the Telangana government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI National Secretary Narayana criticized state ministers for allegedly neglecting governance and chasing glamour, while also targeting Modi for what he termed as “inactive leadership.”

CPI Narayana Alleges Telangana Ministers Are Focused on Glamour Over Governance

Speaking at a press conference held at the CPI state office in Hyderabad alongside party state secretary Sambasiva Rao, Narayana said, “Hyderabad city is revolving around glamour queens, not development. Ministers are busy chasing celebrities instead of fulfilling their duties.”

Also Read: Telangana Govt Extends ₹1 Lakh Marriage Incentive to Couples with Disabilities

He questioned the expenditure of crores of rupees on celebrity events, saying, “Is this massive spending being done just to follow around glamorous women?” The remarks appeared to target recent high-profile public events involving actors and models, allegedly endorsed by the government.

PM Modi Acting Like a ‘De-Active’ Leader, Not a Prime Minister: Narayana

Turning his criticism towards the central government, Narayana took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that while Modi is officially the Prime Minister, he is not functioning as one.

“Donald Trump is acting as India’s de facto Prime Minister, while Modi is reduced to a de-active PM. It’s unfortunate for the country,” he remarked. “People are now questioning whether Modi or Trump is actually leading the nation.”

Accuses Government of Exploiting NRI Families With Remittance Tax

Narayana also condemned the Modi government’s economic policies, particularly targeting the proposed 5% tax on foreign remittances sent by Indians working abroad. “Parents are sending their children overseas with dreams of a better future. Now even the hard-earned money they send back is being taxed,” he said.

Modi Silent on US Exploitation, Says CPI Leader

CPI Narayana further accused the Indian government of failing to oppose exploitative policies of the United States. “Modi is quick to condemn war, but why doesn’t he oppose the economic exploitation by the US? Why can’t he stop the predatory behavior of a so-called ally?” he questioned.

Modi Using Terrorism for Political Gains, Alleges CPI

Concluding his remarks, Narayana alleged that the Modi government is using terrorism as a political tool. “While the entire country supports action against terrorism, Modi is using it for his own political mileage and aligning with foreign powers like Trump instead of standing by the people.