Minor brothers, 5 and 3 Years beaten to death by their aunt

Prayagraj: Two minor brothers were beaten to death by their aunty in Meja area of Prayagraj district here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place in Hargarh village where Lucky (5) and Abhi (3) were brutally beaten with a wooden plank by their aunt Parvati injuring them seriously.

“The two boys were taken to the hospital where doctors declared them dead,” they said.

Police said the accused Parvati is said be mentally retarded.

“The woman escaped after the incident. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated by the police,” they said.