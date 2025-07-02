Minor Girl Goes Missing at Secunderabad Railway Station; Kidnapping Suspected

Secunderabad: In a disturbing incident, a minor girl went missing from Secunderabad railway station while traveling with her family to Bihar. According to reports, the girl had stepped away from the platform to buy a water bottle but never returned, sparking panic among her family members.

After searching the surrounding areas with no success, the girl’s family filed a complaint with the Gopalapuram Police, who have since registered a kidnapping case and launched a full investigation.

Based on CCTV footage retrieved by investigators, the girl was last seen moving towards Alpha Hotel from Platform 5 of the station. Police are now working to track her movements and identify any possible suspects captured on camera.

Also Read: Goat Sacrifice in Telangana Temple Causes Public Anger; Police Start Investigation

The incident has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and child protection at railway stations, especially at major junctions like Secunderabad.

Police Appeal for Public Assistance

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen the girl or has any information related to the case to come forward. The Gopalapuram police have assured that all efforts are being made to locate the girl as quickly as possible.