Minor girl rescued from prostitution

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team rescued a minor girl and apprehended the accused, who was forcing her minor foster-daughter into prostitution. The accused P. Laxmi, resident of Jubilee Hills, works as a junior artist in the film industry.

As the income from cinema roles was insufficient for her expenses, she started a brothel house from her residence along with other women. The victim minor girl was raised by the accused since her infancy and considered the accused as her own mother.

The accused taking advantage of the minor girl, emotionally blackmailed her to take part in prostitution since the last two years. On refusal, the accused physically tortured her by beating her with a stick and burning her skin with hot metal. She forcibly made her dropout from school and went to the extent of chopping off her hair as well.

On a tip-off, Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team raided the residence of the accused where the prostitution was taking place and rescued the minor girl. Deputy Commissioner of Police,

taskforce, Hyderabad requested the citizens of Hyderabad city to be aware of their surrounding areas and bring to the notice of the police any information as to illegal dens of prostitution, trafficking of minors and sale of drugs in public.

The arrest was made by E. Jangaiah, Inspector, West Zone Task Force, B. Arvind Goud, G. Naveen and staff of West Zone Task Force.