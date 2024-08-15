Minor siblings burnt alive in-house fire

Kendrapara (Odisha): Two minor siblings were burnt alive in a house fire in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Thursday, police said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by either an LPG cylinder leak or a short circuit at their home in Balarampur village under Rajnagar police station.

The victims were identified as Anupama Sahani (11) and her younger brother, Rishi (9). The incident took place when their parents were out at a market buying rations, police added.

The blaze was so intense that despite efforts of locals and fire brigade personnel, the fire could not be extinguished in time to save the children. The charred remains of the victims were recovered from the gutted house, police said.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire, with assistance from fire department officials.

Meanwhile, the district administration has expressed condolences and sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 60,000 to the next of kin of the deceased.