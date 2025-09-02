Asif Nagar Boys-1 Minorities Residential College & Hostel Inaugurated in Nampally

Hyderabad witnessed the inauguration of the Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College and Hostel buildings (Asifnagar Boys-1) on September 2, 2025. The event was led by Shri Adluri Laxman Kumar Garu, Hon’ble Minister for Minority Welfare, Scheduled Caste Development, Tribal Welfare, and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, along with representatives from the transgender community.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain and Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, Vice Chairman of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), who attended as chief guests.

Hyderabad District Collector Smt. Hari Chandana, IAS, and Sri B. Shafiullah, IFS, Secretary to the Government of Telangana for Minority Welfare, were also present on the occasion.

The newly constructed campus comprises two blocks – a Junior College for Boys and a Hostel – built at an estimated cost of ₹8.5 crore. Officials stated that the facility will provide modern infrastructure, quality education, and residential support for minority students in the city.