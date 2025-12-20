Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin Participates in Congress Protest Against Renaming of MGNREGS

Hyderabad: Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Friday took part in a large-scale protest organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) at MG Road in Secunderabad, opposing the BJP-led Central government’s proposal to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The protest was held in response to a nationwide call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and saw the participation of senior Congress leaders, state ministers, MLAs, party functionaries and activists from across Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, Azharuddin expressed strong support for the Congress party’s stance, describing MGNREGS as a landmark welfare programme that provides employment security, dignity and economic stability to rural households, in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals.

He asserted that any move to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme amounts to an attack on Gandhian values and undermines the rights of the rural poor. The Minister said the Congress would continue to strongly oppose such steps and stand with farmers, labourers and marginalised sections of society.

Azharuddin’s son, Asaduddin, was also present at the protest, underscoring the family’s commitment to democratic values and public causes.

The demonstration featured portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, patriotic songs and slogans, reflecting a united rejection of the Centre’s move and a reaffirmation of the original spirit of the employment guarantee scheme.

The TPCC announced that similar protests will be held across all districts of Telangana as part of a two-day statewide agitation against the proposed renaming of MGNREGS.