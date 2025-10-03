Hyderabad
Minority Women’s Meeting in Jubilee Hills Highlights Education & Empowerment
The meeting focused on two pressing issues: poverty alleviation and expanding access to quality education within minority communities. Women’s empowerment, educational advancement, and socio-economic upliftment remained at the heart of the discussions.
Rehmat Nagar, Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, witnessed a remarkable gathering of minority women in a special meeting led by Mohammed Ismail Urrab Ansari (alias Urdu Ansari), a dynamic Congress leader from the Minority Department.
The meeting focused on two pressing issues: poverty alleviation and expanding access to quality education within minority communities. Women’s empowerment, educational advancement, and socio-economic upliftment remained at the heart of the discussions.
The event was attended by several eminent personalities and leaders, including:
- Mr. Laxman Kumar Garu, Hon’ble Minister for BCSCST & Minority Welfare
- Mr. Vivek Venkent Swamy, Hon’ble Minister for Labour
- Janab Obaidullah Khotwal, Chairman, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation
- Mr. Mohammed Azharuddin, Congress Leader & Renowned Cricketer
- Mr. Naveen Yadav
- Mrs. Kanti Wisely, IAS, Vice Chairman, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation
- Mrs. P. Sabitha, Managing Director, Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation
The overwhelming participation from minority women reflected a growing commitment towards creating a more inclusive, empowered, and progressive society.