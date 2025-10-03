Hyderabad

Minority Women’s Meeting in Jubilee Hills Highlights Education & Empowerment

The meeting focused on two pressing issues: poverty alleviation and expanding access to quality education within minority communities. Women’s empowerment, educational advancement, and socio-economic upliftment remained at the heart of the discussions.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir3 October 2025 - 23:01
Minority Women’s Meeting in Jubilee Hills Highlights Education & Empowerment
Minority Women’s Meeting in Jubilee Hills Highlights Education & Empowerment

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Rehmat Nagar, Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, witnessed a remarkable gathering of minority women in a special meeting led by Mohammed Ismail Urrab Ansari (alias Urdu Ansari), a dynamic Congress leader from the Minority Department.

The meeting focused on two pressing issues: poverty alleviation and expanding access to quality education within minority communities. Women’s empowerment, educational advancement, and socio-economic upliftment remained at the heart of the discussions.

The event was attended by several eminent personalities and leaders, including:

  • Mr. Laxman Kumar Garu, Hon’ble Minister for BCSCST & Minority Welfare
  • Mr. Vivek Venkent Swamy, Hon’ble Minister for Labour
  • Janab Obaidullah Khotwal, Chairman, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation
  • Mr. Mohammed Azharuddin, Congress Leader & Renowned Cricketer
  • Mr. Naveen Yadav
  • Mrs. Kanti Wisely, IAS, Vice Chairman, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation
  • Mrs. P. Sabitha, Managing Director, Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation

The overwhelming participation from minority women reflected a growing commitment towards creating a more inclusive, empowered, and progressive society.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir3 October 2025 - 23:01
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button