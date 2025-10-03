Minority Women’s Meeting in Jubilee Hills Highlights Education & Empowerment

Rehmat Nagar, Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, witnessed a remarkable gathering of minority women in a special meeting led by Mohammed Ismail Urrab Ansari (alias Urdu Ansari), a dynamic Congress leader from the Minority Department.

The meeting focused on two pressing issues: poverty alleviation and expanding access to quality education within minority communities. Women’s empowerment, educational advancement, and socio-economic upliftment remained at the heart of the discussions.

The event was attended by several eminent personalities and leaders, including:

Mr. Laxman Kumar Garu , Hon’ble Minister for BCSCST & Minority Welfare

, Hon’ble Minister for BCSCST & Minority Welfare Mr. Vivek Venkent Swamy , Hon’ble Minister for Labour

, Hon’ble Minister for Labour Janab Obaidullah Khotwal , Chairman, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation

, Chairman, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation Mr. Mohammed Azharuddin , Congress Leader & Renowned Cricketer

, Congress Leader & Renowned Cricketer Mr. Naveen Yadav

Mrs. Kanti Wisely, IAS , Vice Chairman, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation

, Vice Chairman, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation Mrs. P. Sabitha, Managing Director, Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation

The overwhelming participation from minority women reflected a growing commitment towards creating a more inclusive, empowered, and progressive society.