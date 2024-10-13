Mir Firasath Ali Baqri Attends 19th Alai Balai Dasara Conclave

Hyderabad

Mohammed Yousuf13 October 2024 - 18:27
Hyderabad: Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, the former State Spokesperson of Telangana, participated in the 19th Alai Balai Dasara Conclave held today at the Exhibition Grounds.

During the conclave, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri took the opportunity to meet and extend his greetings to Haryana Governor Shri Bandaru Dattatreya Ji, celebrating the festive spirit of Dasara.

Mohammed Yousuf13 October 2024 - 18:27

