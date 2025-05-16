Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi Takes Oath as MLC from Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency

Hyderabad: Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi was officially sworn in as a Member of the Telangana Legislative Council on Friday. The oath of office was administered by Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy at his chamber in the State Assembly premises.

Elected on AIMIM Ticket from Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency

Effendi was recently elected to the Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities (HLA) constituency, representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Dignitaries Attend the Swearing-In Ceremony

The event was attended by Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Council Secretary Dr. Narasimha Charyulu, AIMIM MLAs Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and Mir Zulfiqar Ali, along with several Muslim religious leaders and well-wishers.

New Term Begins for Senior AIMIM Leader

Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi, a senior leader of AIMIM, is expected to play a key role in voicing civic and local authority issues from the Hyderabad region in the Legislative Council.