Hyderabad: Communal Miscreants Create Disturbance Outside Mosque in Chankya Puri Colony (Video)

Hyderabad: Communal tensions flared up in Hyderabad’s Chankya Puri Colony, under the jurisdiction of Nacharam Police Station, as miscreants allegedly attempted to disturb the peace outside Masjid Ashraf. The incident took place late at night when worshippers were engaged in post-Isha prayers.

A group of individuals on motorcycles reportedly arrived in front of the mosque, honking loudly and revving their engines to create a ruckus while chanting provocative slogans.

Disturbance by Miscreants Holding Saffron Flags

According to eyewitnesses, around 10 to 15 individuals, carrying saffron flags, reached the mosque premises at approximately 9:20 PM.

"CONCERN RAISED: Unacceptable behavior in front of #Masjid Ashraf, Chanakya Puri Colony, #Mallapur, under #Nacharam PS Limits. Provocative slogans raised, yet police failed to intervene & stop the troublemakers. Authorities must ensure public safety & take swift action! pic.twitter.com/vwvAKGFzQa — Voiceup Media (@VoiceUpMedia1) February 19, 2025

They reportedly circled the area on their bikes while shouting anti-Muslim slogans and attempting to provoke the residents. The disruption lasted for nearly two and a half hours, causing distress among worshippers and local community members.

Police Response and Local Leaders’ Reactions

Local residents attempted to file a complaint at the Nacharam Police Station immediately after the incident. However, when two youths reached the police station to report the incident, they were allegedly turned away by Station House Officer (SHO) Rudveer Kumar, who advised them to return in the morning to register their complaint. This delay in taking action raised concerns among the local community and political leaders.

Under pressure from Congress leaders, police eventually dispatched two patrol vehicles to the location. However, no arrests were made despite the clear threat to communal harmony. Security measures were later heightened with police pickets deployed in the area.

Political Leaders Demand Immediate Action

Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Khwaja Ghyasuddin strongly condemned the incident and urged immediate action against the perpetrators. According to him, the miscreants were armed with dangerous weapons and not only created disturbance in front of the mosque but also intimidated residents outside their homes.

Senior Congress leader Usman Bin Mohammed Al Hajiri also condemned the incident, announcing his intention to approach senior police officials. He emphasized the importance of leveraging CCTV footage to identify the culprits and demanded their immediate arrest. Furthermore, he insisted on disciplinary action against the police officers who failed to act promptly.

Call for Justice and Strengthening Security Measures

The incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety of religious sites and the need for swift police action to prevent communal tensions. Local leaders and residents are calling for stricter security measures and accountability for both the perpetrators and the police officials who delayed their response.

As tensions remain high, community members urge authorities to take stringent action to ensure such provocations do not recur, preserving peace and communal harmony in Hyderabad.