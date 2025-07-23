Miscreants Torch a Parked TGSRTC Bus in Nalgonda District, Telangana

Nalgonda: Tension gripped Tadakamall village in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district after unidentified miscreants set fire to a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around midnight when the bus, belonging to the Miryalaguda depot, was parked at the village’s main bus stop intersection for its night halt.

According to officials, the culprits ignited the rear of the vehicle, sparking a blaze that engulfed the back portion of the bus.

The driver and conductor immediately informed local police and fire services. Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire.

A case has been registered by the local police, and investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators behind this act of arson.