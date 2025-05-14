Ayurvedic Product Seized in Telangana for Misleading Kidney Stone Cure Claim

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has seized an ayurvedic product, Bennato Call Herbal Powder, for Misleading Kidney Stone Cure Claim. The action was taken during a raid conducted in Godavarikhani, located in the Peddapalli district.

Misleading Kidney Stone Cure Claim: Violation of Drugs and Magic Remedies Act

The product violated provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which prohibits misleading advertisements related to the treatment of certain diseases. The powder was being promoted with unverified claims of curing kidney stones.

Operation Led by Drug Inspector Shravan Kumar

The operation was led by Drug Inspector P. Shravan Kumar under the supervision of Assistant Director M. Srinivasulu. During the inspection, the officials found the herbal product with misleading labels and claims.

Manufactured by Hyderabad-Based Firm

The seized product was manufactured by Green Care Bio Sciences, a company based in Hyderabad. Authorities have confiscated the stock and initiated further legal proceedings against the seller and the manufacturer.

Public Alert Issued

The Drugs Control Administration has urged the public to remain cautious about products making unverified medical claims. Citizens are encouraged to report such violations to the DCA through their toll-free helpline: 1800-599-6969.