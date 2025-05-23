Miss India Nandini Gupta Selected for Miss World 2025 Finals in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for the nation, Miss India Nandini Gupta has secured a place among the finalists of Miss World 2025, being held in Telangana. The announcement was made following a rigorous talent round that saw fierce competition from global participants.

Nandini Gupta Shines on the Global Stage

Nandini Gupta, who previously won Femina Miss India 2023, is now one of the top 24 contestants vying for the Miss World crown. Out of 108 countries represented in the pageant, only 24 contestants were shortlisted based on their performance in various talent and personality rounds.

24 Beauties Advance to Talent Round in Miss World 2025

The Miss World 2025 talent contest, which is set to take place this Friday, will further narrow down the finalists. Of the 24 contestants, only 10 will advance to the grand finale, where one exceptional woman will be crowned Miss World 2025.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Night to Remember: 24 Beauties, One Stage, and a Talent That Touched Every Heart

India’s Strong Contender in the Race for Miss World Title

Nandini Gupta’s inclusion in the top 24 is being celebrated across India, as she brings elegance, talent, and cultural pride to the global stage. Her journey from Femina Miss India to the world platform reflects the power of dedication, grace, and confidence.

“Nandini’s talent and charisma have brought her this far, and she continues to make India proud on the international stage,” said one of the event organizers.

Miss World 2025 Grand Finale to Be Held in Telangana

This year’s Miss World pageant is being hosted in Telangana, a first for India. The state has welcomed contestants with grand events and cultural showcases, presenting a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.