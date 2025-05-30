Hyderabad Gears Up for Dazzling Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Tomorrow — Important Details Inside

The much-anticipated Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant is all set to take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. After a month filled with vibrant events, cultural immersion, and purpose-driven activities, 108 contestants from around the world will compete for the coveted Miss World crown in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.

Star-Studded Hosts and Judges to Add Glamour

The Grand Finale will be hosted by Stephanie del Valle, Miss World 2016, alongside acclaimed Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter are scheduled to perform, adding star power to the glamorous event.

The judging panel features actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who will also receive the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award. Other notable judges include Sudha Reddy, host of the Beauty with a Purpose Gala Dinner, Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014 and a public health physician and philanthropist, and Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, who will preside over the jury and announce the winner. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will also make a special appearance.

Competition Format and Fast-Track Challenge Winners

Following the Miss World selection format, all 108 contestants will be introduced to the global audience. Ten semifinalists from each continental region — Americas and Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia & Oceania — will advance to the quarterfinals, creating a group of 40 delegates.

Several contestants have already secured quarterfinal spots by winning fast-track challenges, including:

Americas and Caribbean: Anna-Lise Nanton (Trinidad & Tobago), Aurélie Joachim (Martinique), Valeria Pérez (Puerto Rico), Mayra Delgado (Dominican Republic)

Africa: Faith Bwalya (Zambia), Selma Kamanya (Namibia), Natasha Nyonyozi (Uganda), Princesse Issie (Cameroon)

Europe: Eliise Randmaa (Estonia), Millie-Mae Adams (Wales), Jasmine Gerhardt (Ireland), Andrea Nikolic (Montenegro)

Asia & Oceania: Monica Kezia Sembiring (Indonesia), Idil Bilgen (Türkiye), Nandini Gupta (India), Opal Suchata (Thailand)

The remaining semifinalists will be revealed during the final show after judges’ interviews.

Road to the Crown: Narrowing Down to the Winner

From the 10 quarterfinalists in each continent, the competition will narrow down to a Top 5, then to a Top 2, and finally to four continental winners. These finalists will answer a final question before the new Miss World is crowned by the reigning titleholder, Krystyna Pyszková, who was crowned in Mumbai last year.

Showcasing Telangana: Cultural Tours and Tourism Boost

The Miss World 2025 pageant began with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10. In line with the event, the Telangana government has devised an elaborate plan to highlight the state as a prime destination for tourism and investment.

As part of this initiative, contestants toured major attractions such as the iconic Charminar, the UNESCO World Heritage Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, the famous Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta, a 700-year-old Banyan tree in Mahabubnagar district, and a government social welfare school, among others.

With a blend of beauty, culture, and purpose, Hyderabad is ready to host one of the world’s most prestigious pageants in grand style.