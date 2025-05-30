Miss World 2025: Public Rush for Finale Passes, 7000 Registrations and Counting

Hyderabad: The Miss World 2025 event has captured the imagination of Hyderabad’s citizens, with over 7,000 people registering via the Telangana Tourism website to attend the prestigious global pageant. However, authorities have confirmed that only 1,000 registered participants will gain access to the Grand Finale on May 31 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre.

Limited Entry for the Grand Finale

Despite the massive response, officials have restricted access to ensure smooth crowd control and a high-quality experience. Only individuals with confirmed registration emails will be eligible to collect free entry passes for the finale. Many hopefuls who applied did not receive confirmation due to the surge in registrations.

Telangana Government’s Strong Support

The Telangana Government has shown strong support for the Miss World 2025 event by inviting the public to attend a series of five key programs. These include:

Opening Ceremony

Sports Finale

Head-to-Head Challenge

Talent Final

Fashion Finale and the Beauty with a Purpose Gala

This initiative aims to enhance Telangana’s global visibility and promote tourism and cultural outreach.

Student Participation Reflects Inclusive Vision

As part of the state’s inclusive approach, students from Gurukul schools were invited to attend the Talent Final held at Shilpakala Vedika. Their presence added a local, grassroots flavor to the international event.

Over 3,000 Attendees So Far

According to Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, more than 3,000 people have already attended Miss World events at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Shilpakala Vedika, and Trident Hyderabad. He emphasized that the finale will be limited to a maximum of 1,000 attendees for security and management purposes.

Tourism Website Registration Closed

The registration portal on the Telangana Tourism website was closed early due to overwhelming traffic and cannot be reopened as planned. This has caused some confusion among registrants who have yet to receive confirmation.