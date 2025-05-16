Miss World Beauties Stun in Sarees at Ancient Yadadri Temple – You Won’t Believe the Welcome!

Yadagirigutta: The serene hilltop of Yadagirigutta witnessed a blend of beauty, tradition, and spirituality as Miss World 2024 delegates visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Thursday evening. The event became a vibrant display of Indian culture, temple heritage, and international admiration.

Miss World Contestants Offer Special Prayers at Yadadri Temple

The visiting Miss World delegates paid homage at the Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy shrine and admired the architectural splendor of the temple. The Caribbean representatives, including Jada Ramoon, Shubrain Dams, Myra Delgado, Noemi Malney, Christie Gairand, Tahje Bennett, Arelie Joachim, Valeria Perez, and Anna Lis Nanton, wore traditional Telugu attire comprising sarees and long skirts, showcasing their respect for Indian customs.

A Grand Traditional Welcome with Cultural Festivities

Upon arrival, the beauty queens were welcomed at the Brahmotsavam Mandapam with classical dances and akhanda deeparadhana. They participated in special pujas and visited the temple’s sacred landmarks, including the Dhwaja Stambha, Azhwar pillars, Yali mandapam, and Saptatala Rajagopuram.

Temple reciters like Nallan Thighal Seetharamacharyulu narrated the Sthala Puranas and explained the temple’s architectural features, captivating the guests with tales from the Puranas and temple history.

Also Read: Back-to-Back Earthquakes Hit China and Turkey, Myanmar Also Feels Tremors

Portraits, Prasadam, and Blessings

At the entrance mandapam, the delegates received chaturveda shirvachanam (Vedic blessings) from priests and were presented with prasadam and temple portraits by temple trustee B. Narasimha Murthy, MLA Birla Ailaiah, and DEO Dorbala Bhaskar Sharma.

Cultural Immersion Ends with Traditional Dance and Joy

The delegates exited through the Rajagopuram of the western prakaram, enjoying Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam performances, and even joined dancers with peacock feathers, blending international charm with Indian heritage. YTDA Vice-Chairman Kishan Rao briefed them on temple renovation efforts and modern development.

Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu ensured a tight three-tier security arrangement, and the event concluded smoothly, much to the relief of officials and devotees.