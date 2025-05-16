Miss World 2025 Contestants Visit Hyderabad’s AIG Hospital, Highlight Telangana’s Push for Medical Tourism

As part of the Telangana government’s efforts to promote the state as a hub for global healthcare and tourism, contestants of the Miss World 2025 pageant visited the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) in Hyderabad on Friday. The initiative falls under a broader plan to use the international event to showcase the state’s medical and tourism potential.

AIG Hospital Showcases Advanced Medical Technology

The Miss World contestants were welcomed at AIG Hospitals, where they were given an overview of the facility’s cutting-edge infrastructure and medical innovations. The hospital’s use of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment drew special praise from the visiting international guests.

The delegates were also briefed on AIG’s contributions to global healthcare and its reputation as one of India’s leading gastroenterology institutions. Doctors and staff highlighted how the hospital regularly treats patients from across Africa and other countries, positioning Hyderabad as a rising destination for medical tourism.

Also Read: Miss World Beauties Stun in Sarees at Ancient Yadadri Temple – You Won’t Believe the Welcome!

The visit was part of the Telangana government’s strategic action plan to use the Miss World 2025 pageant as a platform to attract international attention, boost tourism, and encourage healthcare investments. By aligning the global event with the state’s infrastructure strengths, Telangana aims to elevate its profile on the world stage.

Miss World contestants are currently touring various hospitals and tourist spots across Telangana, helping put a spotlight on the region’s diverse offerings.

Miss World 2025: A Global Event Hosted in Hyderabad

The Miss World 2025 pageant began with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue through May 31. Throughout the month, the contestants will engage in several cultural, charitable, and promotional activities across Telangana.

Officials believe that such high-profile international exposure will contribute significantly to positioning Hyderabad and the state as premier destinations for both healthcare and leisure tourism.