Miss World Delegates Explore Hyderabad’s Experium Eco-Tourism Park, Celebrate Nature and Sustainability

Hyderabad: In a vibrant fusion of glamour, global goodwill, and environmental consciousness, 24 contestants from the Miss World Asia-Oceania group—accompanied by Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic—visited the sprawling Experium Eco-Tourism Park on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Experium: A Living Canvas of Sustainability and Innovation

Located near Pragathi Resorts and spread over 250 acres, Experium is India’s largest and most immersive eco-tourism destination. The park blends art, innovation, and sustainability, offering a unique platform for environmental awareness.

Traditional Welcome and Cultural Immersion

The delegates were greeted with a grand traditional welcome, featuring lively Dhol beats and Gajjelu adornments. Embracing the moment, the contestants joined in the celebration, dancing to the drums before embarking on a curated eco-tour across the park.

Iconic Attractions Leave Contestants in Awe

Traveling in eco-friendly buggies, the beauty queens visited several key attractions:

Sundowner Point – Known for its breathtaking sunset views

– Known for its breathtaking sunset views Buddha Inside Tree Spot – A serene blend of spirituality and nature

– A serene blend of spirituality and nature Red Tile Formation Spot – A vibrant geological marvel

– A vibrant geological marvel Oval/Umbrella-Shaped Tree Spot – A rare natural canopy

– A rare natural canopy Egyptian Rock Spot – A mystical formation that ended the tour

The visit concluded with a scenic hi-tea and DJ session at the park’s roundtable setup.

Contestants Praise Experium’s Vision

The international visitors were deeply impressed by the park’s unique blend of environmental and cultural elements.

Miss Canada, Emma Morrison : “This place is incredible. I’ll make sure my parents visit Experium when they come to Hyderabad.”

: “This place is incredible. I’ll make sure my parents visit Experium when they come to Hyderabad.” Miss United States, Athenna Crosby : “Protecting the Earth is our responsibility. Experium shows what’s possible with thoughtful design.”

: “Protecting the Earth is our responsibility. Experium shows what’s possible with thoughtful design.” Miss Brazil, Jessica Pedroso : “This was a great experience—something our countries should consider adopting too.”

: “This was a great experience—something our countries should consider adopting too.” Miss Guyana, Zalika Samuels: “Experium beautifully preserves nature while creating wonder. Sustainability is key in today’s world.”

Beauty with a Purpose Meets Eco-Tourism

The visit resonated strongly with the Miss World Organization’s “Beauty with a Purpose” mission. Experium’s sustainable model offered a compelling example of how tourism can blend environmental stewardship with cultural celebration—making it a highlight of the contestants’ India tour.

