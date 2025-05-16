Miss World Delegates Explore Hyderabad’s Experium Eco-Tourism Park, Celebrate Nature and Sustainability
Located near Pragathi Resorts and spread over 250 acres, Experium is India’s largest and most immersive eco-tourism destination. The park blends art, innovation, and sustainability, offering a unique platform for environmental awareness.
Hyderabad: In a vibrant fusion of glamour, global goodwill, and environmental consciousness, 24 contestants from the Miss World Asia-Oceania group—accompanied by Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic—visited the sprawling Experium Eco-Tourism Park on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Experium: A Living Canvas of Sustainability and Innovation
Traditional Welcome and Cultural Immersion
The delegates were greeted with a grand traditional welcome, featuring lively Dhol beats and Gajjelu adornments. Embracing the moment, the contestants joined in the celebration, dancing to the drums before embarking on a curated eco-tour across the park.
Iconic Attractions Leave Contestants in Awe
Traveling in eco-friendly buggies, the beauty queens visited several key attractions:
- Sundowner Point – Known for its breathtaking sunset views
- Buddha Inside Tree Spot – A serene blend of spirituality and nature
- Red Tile Formation Spot – A vibrant geological marvel
- Oval/Umbrella-Shaped Tree Spot – A rare natural canopy
- Egyptian Rock Spot – A mystical formation that ended the tour
The visit concluded with a scenic hi-tea and DJ session at the park’s roundtable setup.
Contestants Praise Experium’s Vision
The international visitors were deeply impressed by the park’s unique blend of environmental and cultural elements.
- Miss Canada, Emma Morrison: “This place is incredible. I’ll make sure my parents visit Experium when they come to Hyderabad.”
- Miss United States, Athenna Crosby: “Protecting the Earth is our responsibility. Experium shows what’s possible with thoughtful design.”
- Miss Brazil, Jessica Pedroso: “This was a great experience—something our countries should consider adopting too.”
- Miss Guyana, Zalika Samuels: “Experium beautifully preserves nature while creating wonder. Sustainability is key in today’s world.”
Beauty with a Purpose Meets Eco-Tourism
The visit resonated strongly with the Miss World Organization’s “Beauty with a Purpose” mission. Experium’s sustainable model offered a compelling example of how tourism can blend environmental stewardship with cultural celebration—making it a highlight of the contestants’ India tour.
