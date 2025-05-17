Miss World Hyderabad: Traffic Diversions Announced for Sunday Festivities — Check Key Routes and Alternate Paths

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the visit of Miss World contestants to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat and a Carnival event scheduled at Upper Tank Bund on Sunday.

To manage the expected crowd and ensure smooth movement, traffic diversions will be implemented on a need basis between 3 PM and 10 PM.

Diversion Points and Routes to Avoid

Ambedkar Statue Junction : Vehicles coming from the Secretariat junction will not be permitted towards Upper Tank Bund and will be redirected towards Liberty.

: Vehicles coming from the Secretariat junction will not be permitted towards Upper Tank Bund and will be redirected towards Liberty. Liberty to Upper Tank Bund : Traffic will be diverted via the Telugu Thalli flyover.

: Traffic will be diverted via the Telugu Thalli flyover. Sailing Club : Traffic moving from Karbala Maidan to Upper Tank Bund will be rerouted at the Sailing Club junction towards Kavadiguda.

: Traffic moving from Karbala Maidan to Upper Tank Bund will be rerouted at the Sailing Club junction towards Kavadiguda. DBR Mills: Vehicles coming from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Goshala – Kavadiguda.

Designated Parking Zones for the Event

To facilitate the public and participants attending the carnival, the following parking spaces have been designated:

NTR Stadium

One-side road parking from Old Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi

One-side road parking from Sailing Club to Children’s Park

One-side road parking from Buddha Bhavan to PV Marg

Police Appeal to Citizens

The traffic police urged citizens to make note of the diversions and avoid congestion points. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes to reach their destinations without delay.