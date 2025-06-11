Missile Strike Alert: Houthis Say Ben Gurion Airport Directly Hit

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missiles, including a hypersonic missile, targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. The announcement was made by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea via the group’s official al-Masirah TV.

Hypersonic Missile Reportedly Hits Ben Gurion Airport

Sarea stated that one of the missiles directly hit Ben Gurion Airport, claiming that Israel’s air defense systems failed to intercept it.

“We targeted Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using two ballistic missiles, one of which was hypersonic,” Sarea said. “Our decision to ban air traffic to and from Ben Gurion Airport remains in effect.”

He further warned international airlines to immediately suspend flights to Israel.

Missile Launch in Response to Israeli Strikes on Yemen Ports

The Houthis said the missile attacks were a retaliation to Israel’s air strikes earlier in the day on three ports in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province. These ports are under Houthi control and were reportedly used for logistics and shipping operations.

According to Houthi media, facilities and docks at the ports were destroyed during the Israeli assault.

IDF Confirms Interception, Denies Damage

In a contrasting statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen over central Israel, but did not acknowledge a second missile or any successful strike on Ben Gurion Airport. No casualties or significant damage have been reported.

Ongoing Houthi Attacks Linked to Gaza Conflict

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have consistently targeted Israel and Israeli-linked vessels since November 2023, declaring it an act of solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Their missile and drone campaigns have triggered repeated Israeli strikes on Houthi-controlled infrastructure, particularly in Hodeidah, intensifying regional tensions in the Middle East.

Impact on International Flights

The threat to Ben Gurion Airport and the Houthis’ warning to global airlines may lead to further flight disruptions and security concerns in the region.