Missing Children Found Dead in Water-Filled Pit Near Jawahar Nagar

A heartbreaking incident was reported in CRPF Arundhati Nagar under the Jawahar Nagar Police Station limits of Medchal district, where two young boys tragically drowned while playing.

Children Identified as Durga Prasad (11) and Subrahmanyam (8)

The victims, identified as Durga Prasad (11) and Subrahmanyam (8), were residents of Arundhati Nagar. According to initial reports, the two children had gone to play near an abandoned quarry pit filled with water and accidentally slipped into it.

Parents Filed Missing Complaint a Day Earlier

The children had been missing since yesterday afternoon. After failing to locate them, their parents approached the Jawahar Nagar Police Station and filed a missing person complaint.

Bodies Found Near Bonda Bavi Quarry Pit

On Thursday evening, the police received information that two bodies were spotted near the Bonda Bavi area of Arundhati Nagar. Police immediately reached the scene and recovered the deceased.

Postmortem to Be Conducted at Gandhi Hospital

The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Jawahar Nagar Police Urge Caution Near Water Bodies

Authorities have urged local residents to keep children away from abandoned pits and unsecured water bodies to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.