Mission Bhagiratha Officials Deny Water Shortage, Assure Ample Supply

In response to recent concerns about a purported water shortage in the State, officials from the Mission Bhagiratha department have reassured citizens that there is currently no deficit in water supply. Through Mission Bhagiratha, the required quantity of water is being effectively supplied, meeting the demands of the populace.

Addressing apprehensions raised by a news report titled “Mission Bhagiratha Purpose Defeated,” the department clarified that adequate measures are in place to ensure uninterrupted water supply. They emphasized that the present water storage is more than sufficient to fulfill the drinking water needs during the summer months.

In the event of any unforeseen circumstances such as breakdowns or interruptions in the Mission Bhagiratha water supply system, officials assured the public that bore water would serve as an alternative source. This contingency plan aims to mitigate any disruptions swiftly and efficiently.

Furthermore, the department highlighted proactive steps taken to combat the challenges posed by the prevailing heat wave conditions. Local water sources and pump sets have been revitalized to bolster the overall water supply infrastructure.

To uphold water quality standards, rigorous testing procedures are conducted daily across 186 laboratories throughout the state. Additionally, approximately 12,877 chlorine test kits have been distributed to Gram Panchayats for on-site water quality assessment.

Presently, 23,839 rural habitations in Telangana receive treated surface water, while 136 isolated habitations in remote forest areas are supplied with groundwater. Notably, this year’s drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha has been increased by approximately 15% compared to the previous year.

To ensure transparency and accountability, village-level log sheets are meticulously maintained, signed by both Gram Panchayat officials and Mission Bhagiratha officers, to monitor daily water supply status.

With these comprehensive measures in place, Mission Bhagiratha officials remain committed to providing uninterrupted and quality water supply to all regions of the state.