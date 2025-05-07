Mission Sankalp: Over 22 Naxals Killed in Massive Encounter on Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

Bijapur: In a major breakthrough under Mission Sankalp, security forces have neutralized over 22 Naxals in an ongoing encounter in the Karegutta Hills, located on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The operation, described as the largest in Naxal history, has been active for over 10 days, with more than 5,000 personnel involved.

Chhattisgarh CM Confirms Heavy Casualties Among Naxals

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai confirmed the operation’s success, stating, “So far, over 22 Naxal bodies have been recovered from the site. The operation is still ongoing.” Earlier reports indicated 15 deaths, but as the combing progresses, the death toll has risen.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Mock Air-Raid Drill at 4 p.m. Today, Traffic Restrictions in These Four Key Zones

Raman Singh: “Never Seen Such a Large Operation in Naxal History”

Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly and former CM Dr. Raman Singh remarked, “This is the largest anti-Naxal operation I have ever witnessed in the history of the movement. Our 8,000–10,000 brave soldiers have surrounded the hills, where the Naxal HQ is suspected. Despite 42–44°C temperatures, forces are operating fearlessly across the terrain bordering three states.”

Elite Forces Lead the Charge in Tough Terrain

The forces involved include DRG, COBRA, CRPF, and STF units, engaging directly with Naxals in the forested and cave-laden terrain. Senior officers including ADG Naxal Ops Vivekanand Sinha, CRPF IG Rakesh Aggarwal, and Bastar IG P. Sundarraj are monitoring the operation closely.

Ongoing Operations May Increase Naxal Death Toll

As of now, 18 bodies have been confirmed recovered, but officials believe the toll may rise as the operation continues. The forces are conducting intensive combing operations in Karegutta to eliminate remaining Naxal threats.

Mission Sankalp: A Game Changer in Anti-Naxal Strategy

Mission Sankalp has become a turning point in India’s counter-insurgency strategy. The well-coordinated assault not only deals a major blow to Naxal leadership but also secures a long-contested region that serves as a strategic base for insurgents.