Mitchell Owen replaces injured Glenn Maxwell in PBKS squad for rest of IPL 2025

New Chandigarh: In a crucial mid-season move, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen as a replacement for the injured Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a broken finger.

Mitchell Owen’s Impressive T20 Record

Owen, who has played 34 T20 matches, boasts 646 runs, including two centuries and a personal best of 108. He also has 10 T20 wickets, making him a solid all-round addition to the PBKS lineup. The franchise has secured him for Rs 3 Crore.

Glenn Maxwell’s Form and Injury Woes

Maxwell, acquired for Rs 4.2 Crore in the last mega auction, has endured another underwhelming season with the bat—scoring just 48 runs in six innings, with four single-digit scores. Despite picking up four wickets with his off-spin, the injury has prematurely ended his 2025 campaign. His exit follows that of Lockie Ferguson, another key PBKS player sidelined earlier due to injury.

Owen’s Meteoric Rise in T20 Leagues

Mitchell Owen went unsold in last year’s auction but turned heads in BBL 2025, scoring a blistering 108 off 42 balls—matching the record for the fastest BBL century. He later smashed 149 off 69 balls in the One-Day Cup for Tasmania. His recent form earned him deals in the SA20 and PSL, cementing his reputation as one of the most explosive young talents in world cricket.

PBKS Well-Positioned for Playoffs Push

With six wins from ten matches, PBKS currently occupy fourth place on the IPL 2025 points table. Their next match is against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday evening. A win could further strengthen their playoff chances as the league stage nears its close.