Miyapur Police Bust Prostitution Racket; Five Foreign Nationals Arrested

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Miyapur Police and SOT (Special Operations Team) busted a prostitution racket being run out of a residence in Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar Colony, New Hafeezpet, under the Miyapur Police Station limits.

According to police reports, the raid was conducted late on Monday night after authorities received credible information about illegal activities taking place in the house. During the operation, officers arrested five foreign nationals, including the main organiser.

Investigations revealed that Darius (28), a native of Liberia, was allegedly running the prostitution racket involving four foreign women — two from Kenya and two from Uganda. The accused had reportedly been operating discreetly, targeting clients through online networks.

All four women were rescued and shifted to a rehabilitation home, while Darius was taken into custody and produced before the court. Police said a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the network.

Authorities have also initiated procedures to verify the immigration and visa status of the foreign nationals.