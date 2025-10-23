Miyapur Police Nab Duo Behind Series of Electrical Wire Thefts from Construction Sites

Hyderabad: Miyapur police apprehended two habitual offenders involved in multiple thefts of electrical wires from under-construction buildings. The accused Kancharla Dilip Kumar (35), a cab driver from the Jeedimetla area, and Nishal Karelkar (28), a cab driver from the Hafeezpet area, were arrested.

In the case of Oct 18, about 25 bundles of electrical wires were stolen from a building at Nagarjuna Enclave, Miyapur. Based on a complaint, police traced and arrested the accused, recovering 81 Finolex wire bundles, a Maruti Swift car, and a Bajaj Pulsar bike.

The modus operandi of the accused is that they target under-construction sites, break locks using iron rods, and sell the stolen wires to scrap dealers in Madinaguda and Secunderabad. They have been active since 2021 and were involved in several cases in Miyapur and Gachibowli PS limits.

The police operation was led by Ritiraj, DCP Madhapur, with Addl. DCP Uday Reddy and ACP Ch. Y. Srinivas Kumar. SHO P. Shiva Prasad and team, who included G. Ramesh Naidu, B. Narsimha Reddy, N. Prem Kumar, Ch. Yadaiah, D. Chandra Shekar, A. Subhash Chandra Bose, N. Purna Chander, and E. Mallikarjun – will be suitably rewarded for their good work.

The police advised the builders to install CCTV cameras, motion lights, and ensure proper night security at construction sites.