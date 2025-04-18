MJCET Felicitates Over 25 Students for Securing Prestigious Government Jobs

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) celebrated a proud and inspiring moment as more than 25 of its students secured esteemed positions in various government sectors. This remarkable achievement not only marks a milestone in their academic journeys but also showcases the institution’s commitment to nurturing future leaders.

To honor their success, MJCET hosted a special felicitation ceremony on campus, welcoming the distinguished alumni back to their alma mater. Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society and Chairman of MJCET, personally congratulated each student and extended his best wishes for their future endeavors. He encouraged them to aim higher and aspire for administrative services, reminding them, “You have miles to go before you sleep.”

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries from the college, including Principal Dr. Mahipal Singh Rawat, Registrar Mr. Narsimha Rao, Dean of Academics Dr. Hamraj, Dean of Student Affairs Mr. Ferhathullah Hussaini, as well as the Head and faculty of the Civil Engineering Department. Their presence added warmth and significance to the event.

During an interactive session, the successful alumni expressed heartfelt gratitude to MJCET for providing a rigorous academic environment, excellent training, and mentorship. They credited their achievements to the strong foundation laid by the college and the unwavering support of their teachers.

Mr. Zafar Javeed presented personalized mementos to each student as tokens of appreciation. He also took time to engage with them individually, discussing their job roles, postings, and aspirations.

The event not only celebrated the students’ success but also highlighted MJCET’s role in shaping professionals committed to public service and nation-building. It stood as a testament to the institution’s legacy of excellence and its ongoing mission to empower the next generation of leaders.