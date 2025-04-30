MJCET Launches ₹15 Lakh Women-Led LiDAR Drone Project Under MSME IDEA Hackathon 3.0

Hyderabad:The Electrical Engineering Department of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) inaugurated a prestigious project titled “3D Mapping Using LiDAR Drone”, supported under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)’s IDEA Hackathon 3.0 (Women) initiative. The project has received a grant of ₹15 lakh aimed at promoting women-led innovation and fostering technology-driven entrepreneurship.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES), who officially launched the project. Also in attendance were Mr. S. Vijaya Kumar, IEDS, Joint Director & Head of Office, MSME-DFO, Hyderabad, and Mr. M. Naveen Kumar, Assistant Director, MSME-DFO, Hyderabad.

Prominent members of MJCET were also present, including Principal Prof. Mahipal Singh Rawat, Registrar Mr. K.V. Narsimha Rao, Dr. Mohd. Hamraj (Dean, Academics), Dr. Syed Ferhatullah Hussainy (Dean, Administration), and Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Khan (Head, Electrical Engineering Department), along with faculty members and students.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Zafar Javeed congratulated the department for securing the grant and praised the innovative efforts of both faculty and students. MSME officials Mr. Vijaya Kumar and Mr. Naveen Kumar commended the department’s initiative and its success in a highly competitive national scheme.

This achievement highlights MJCET’s growing emphasis on academic excellence, research, innovation, and the empowerment of women in science and technology.