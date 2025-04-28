MJCET’s ELECTROVENZA 2025 Kicks Off with Grand Banner Launch and Thrilling Competitions

Hyderabad: The Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) launched its highly anticipated national-level tech fest, ELECTROVENZA 2025. The event kicked off with a spectacular moment—the unveiling of a 45-feet high banner by Mr. Zafar Javeed, Hon.

Secretary of the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES) and Chairman of MJCET. The launch was attended by the Principal, Registrar, Deans, Heads of Departments, and a large number of enthusiastic students, setting the stage for a week filled with innovation, technology, and collaboration.

Day 1 Highlights: A Buzz of Innovation and Creativity

ELECTROVENZA 2025 brought together students from across the nation for a series of exciting and intellectually stimulating events that challenged their technical prowess and creativity. Here are some of the standout competitions:

Code Express: A coding challenge hosted by IEEE Computer Society that tested participants' problem-solving skills and coding abilities.

Paper Presentation: A research platform presented by IEEE RAS, where students shared their cutting-edge research in electronics and communication.

Mystery Mania: A thrilling mind-bending challenge organized by IEEE CIS, which had participants solving puzzles and tech-related mysteries.

Robolympics: A robotics competition hosted by the Robotics Club that saw teams competing in various robotic challenges.

: A hosted by the that saw teams competing in various robotic challenges. Hack Sprint: A high-energy hackathon conducted by IEEE Central at Ghulam Ahmed Hall, where students developed innovative solutions to real-world problems.

Distinguished Guests and Event Highlights

The launch ceremony was attended by Mr. Zafar Javeed, along with Dr. Mir Akbar Ali Khan, Treasurer of SUES, Prof. Mahipal Singh Rawat, Principal of MJCET, Mr. Narsimha Rao, Registrar of MJCET, and other faculty members. They visited the Hack Sprint exhibits and appreciated the innovative solutions presented by the students. The winners were recognized and awarded with cash prizes and certificates for their exceptional creativity and technical skills.

Other Key Competitions at ELECTROVENZA 2025

Alongside the main events, several other exciting competitions were held:

Make-a-Thon & Fix-It Frenzy: Organized by IEEE EDS, these contests focused on creating practical solutions and fixing technical challenges.

Reloaded: TDM Faceoff: A blend of tech and creativity, this competition was hosted by IEEE WIE and challenged participants to develop solutions using time-division multiplexing (TDM).

UI Wars: A design competition by IEEE SMC where participants created user interfaces for tech-based solutions.

: A by where participants created for tech-based solutions. Ideathon: A thrilling idea-pitching contest by IEEE GRSS, where participants pitched innovative tech solutions to address global challenges.

Staff Bash and Celebration of Faculty Contributions

In recognition of the hard work and dedication shown by faculty and organizers, a Staff Bash was organized by IEEE Central. This celebration added a festive spirit to the event, highlighting the collaborative efforts that made ELECTROVENZA 2025 a resounding success.

The event concluded on 26th April 2025, showcasing MJCET’s commitment to innovation, technical excellence, and fostering collaboration between students and industry leaders. ELECTROVENZA 2025 not only provided a platform for students to demonstrate their skills but also helped cultivate a culture of creativity and problem-solving essential for the tech leaders of tomorrow.