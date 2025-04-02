MK Stalin Urges PM Modi to Withdraw Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Calls for Protection of Muslim Rights

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, emphasizing that it threatens the rights of Muslims and weakens the existing Waqf Act of 1995.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Stalin called for immediate intervention to safeguard the interests of the Muslim community and ensure the preservation of Waqf institutions. He stated that Tamil Nadu has always upheld minority rights and religious harmony and expressed concerns over the proposed changes to the law.

Concerns Over the Amendments

The Tamil Nadu CM argued that the amendments undermine constitutional guarantees that allow religious communities to manage their institutions without interference. He highlighted that the existing Waqf Act has effectively protected Waqf properties for decades and warned that the new bill would diminish the authority of Waqf Boards, affecting the management of religious and charitable assets.

One of Stalin’s major concerns is the proposal to include two non-Muslim members in State Waqf Boards, which he believes could weaken the community’s religious autonomy. He also criticized the removal of the ‘Waqf by user’ clause, stating that it could jeopardize the status of many historical properties.

Additionally, he objected to the clause restricting Waqf donations to individuals who have practiced Islam for at least five years, arguing that this would discourage contributions from non-Muslims and disrupt India’s syncretic culture.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Opposes the Bill

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had earlier passed a unanimous resolution on March 27 demanding the withdrawal of the bill. Stalin reiterated that the existing Waqf Act is sufficient to protect the interests of Waqf institutions and urged the central government to reconsider the proposed changes.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is currently under discussion in the Lok Sabha, sparking widespread debate over its potential impact on the management of Waqf properties and religious rights.