AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Booked for Model Code of Conduct Violation Ahead of Delhi Elections

New Delhi: In a fresh controversy ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has been booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The incident occurred in the Okhla constituency, where Khan was reportedly campaigning with over 100 supporters in Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night, leading to legal action against him.

Legal Charges Against Amanatullah Khan

Khan, who has faced multiple legal challenges in the past, was booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobeying public servant orders and Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits electioneering during the prohibited period.

Authorities stated that conducting election rallies with large gatherings beyond the permissible limit is a direct violation of the MCC, which is enforced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair elections.

Other AAP Leaders Facing Legal Scrutiny

Khan is not the only AAP leader entangled in legal troubles. Several prominent party members, including Dinesh Mohaniya and Ajay Dutt, have also faced allegations in recent days:

Dinesh Mohaniya has been booked for allegedly making inappropriate gestures, including a flying kiss, towards a BJP woman worker.

has been booked for allegedly making inappropriate gestures, including a flying kiss, towards a BJP woman worker. Ajay Dutt’s family members have been accused of physically assaulting a BJP woman worker, leading to further controversy.

have been accused of physically assaulting a BJP woman worker, leading to further controversy. Chief Minister Atishi has also been booked for MCC violations. Additionally, her supporters face charges of obstructing government work and allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Political Fallout: AAP vs. BJP

Following these incidents, Atishi, the AAP candidate from the Kalkaji constituency, took to social media to express her frustration, accusing Delhi Police and the ECI of bias.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Atishi alleged that her political opponent, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri’s family, had openly violated the MCC, yet no action was taken against them. She criticized Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, stating:

“The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji’s family members are openly violating the Model Code of Conduct. No action is being taken against them.”

BJP’s Response to AAP’s Allegations

Responding to Atishi’s accusations, Ramesh Bidhuri dismissed her claims, stating that she was resorting to panic-driven tactics due to fear of losing the election. He further urged Atishi to maintain the dignity of her position and focus on her campaign instead of blaming the authorities.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Bidhuri’s nephew, Manish Bidhuri, has also been booked under the Representation of the People Act for violating election norms.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: A High-Stakes Battle

The Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for today, have turned into a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. With heightened tensions and multiple legal battles unfolding, the political atmosphere in the capital remains charged.

Security has been ramped up across Delhi, with nearly 3,000 polling booths classified as sensitive. Over 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards have been deployed to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process.

The election results, set to be announced on February 8, will determine the future of Delhi’s governance and whether the AAP retains its stronghold, BJP makes a comeback, or Congress revives its position in the capital’s political landscape.

Stay tuned for live updates and in-depth election coverage.