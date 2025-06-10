Hyderabad: MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Holds Review Meeting with HMWSSB Officials on Water Issues

Hyderabad: In response to directives from AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab, AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Sahab today convened a crucial review meeting with officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at the AIMIM Party Office in Mehraj Colony.

The meeting focused on addressing persistent water-related concerns affecting the residents of the area.

Addressing Pending Works, Pollution, and Low Pressure

The primary agenda of the meeting was to tackle several long-standing issues, including pending water supply works, the critical problem of water pollution, and instances of low water pressure in various parts of the constituency. The discussions also covered the need for new booster pumps to improve water distribution.

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Sahab emphasized the urgency of resolving these issues, highlighting the difficulties faced by the local populace due to inadequate and contaminated water supply. Residents in several areas of Karwan constituency, including Mehraj Colony, have previously reported issues with water quality and insufficient supply, which often intensifies during the summer months.

AIMIM Corporators and Workers Present to Discuss Community Grievances

During the meeting, MLA Mohiuddin was accompanied by HMWSSB officials, AIMIM party corporators, primary unit presidents, and active party workers. This collaborative approach aimed to ensure that the grievances of the community were directly presented to the relevant authorities and that concrete solutions could be deliberated. The presence of local party representatives underscores the commitment to addressing grassroots issues.

The meeting is expected to lead to actionable steps from HMWSSB to improve the water infrastructure and ensure clean and consistent water supply for the residents of Mehraj Colony and surrounding areas. Further updates are anticipated as HMWSSB works to implement the solutions discussed.