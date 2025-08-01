Telangana

MLA N. Srinivas Reddy Lays Foundation Stone for New Park in Mahbubnagar

The park, to be built in Bhagirath Colony, will be developed using MUD (Municipal Urban Development) funds worth ₹20 lakhs.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 August 2025 - 18:45
Mahbubnagar: Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) N. Srinivas Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new park under the Mahbubnagar Municipal Corporation. The park, to be built in Bhagirath Colony, will be developed using MUD (Municipal Urban Development) funds worth ₹20 lakhs.

On the occasion, the MLA stated that Mahbubnagar, which was previously a municipality, has now been upgraded to a municipal corporation. He added that with support from both the central and state governments, significant funds are being allocated to develop Mahbubnagar in a remarkable manner.

He further assured that all basic facilities will be provided in every division under the Mahbubnagar Municipal Corporation.

