MLA N. Srinivas Reddy Lays Foundation Stone for New Park in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) N. Srinivas Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new park under the Mahbubnagar Municipal Corporation. The park, to be built in Bhagirath Colony, will be developed using MUD (Municipal Urban Development) funds worth ₹20 lakhs.

On the occasion, the MLA stated that Mahbubnagar, which was previously a municipality, has now been upgraded to a municipal corporation. He added that with support from both the central and state governments, significant funds are being allocated to develop Mahbubnagar in a remarkable manner.

He further assured that all basic facilities will be provided in every division under the Mahbubnagar Municipal Corporation.