MLA Majid Hussain Demands Closure of Wine Shops Near Dattatreya Colony After Youth’s Death

Nampally MLA and AIMIM leader Majid Hussain, along with concerned residents of Dattatreya Colony and the colony association president, met with C. Hari Kiran, IAS, Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, to demand the removal of wine shops and bars near the residential area.

This move follows a tragic incident on May 11, 2025, where a local youth, Mohammed Zameer, reportedly died due to alleged negligence at Chandra Wines, now operating as SV Wines.

Allegations of Negligence and Rising Public Nuisance

The delegation submitted a formal representation to the commissioner, citing multiple issues caused by the presence of these establishments. Apart from the recent fatal incident, residents complained of regular nuisance by intoxicated individuals, increasing traffic congestion, and frequent cases of trespassing into private property.

According to the colony association, the area’s peace has been continuously disrupted, and families feel unsafe—especially women and children—due to the rowdy behavior of individuals frequenting the wine shops.

Commissioner Promises Action

Commissioner Hari Kiran assured the delegation of a swift and lawful resolution to their concerns. He stated that the department would look into the legalities surrounding the licenses issued to these outlets and evaluate the feasibility of relocating them away from residential zones.

Residents Hope for Safer Environment

The residents expressed hope that their plea would lead to concrete action. “We’re not against business, but not at the cost of our children’s safety,” said one of the residents. Many called for a full investigation into Zameer’s death and the immediate closure of SV Wines to prevent further incidents.

MLA Majid Hussain reaffirmed his commitment to standing with the residents and ensuring their grievances are addressed through proper channels.