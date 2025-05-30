MLA Vakiti Srihari’s Vehicle Hit in Road Mishap Near Shadnagar
According to sources, a vehicle took an illegal U-turn in the wrong direction and collided with the MLA’s Toyota Innova.
An accident involving the vehicle of Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari occurred near Rayakal Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru National Highway (NH-44), close to Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district. The incident took place while the MLA was en route from Hyderabad to Makthal.
Wrong U-Turn Causes Collision
According to sources, a vehicle took an illegal U-turn in the wrong direction and collided with the MLA’s Toyota Innova. The sudden maneuver by the other driver left no time for the MLA’s vehicle to avoid the impact, resulting in the mishap.
MLA Escapes Unhurt, Continues Journey in Another Vehicle
Fortunately, MLA Vakiti Srihari did not suffer any injuries in the incident. After the accident, he left the damaged vehicle at the scene and continued his journey to Makthal in another vehicle.
Police Likely to Investigate Wrong-Way Driving
The incident highlights ongoing concerns about traffic violations and wrong-way driving on highways, especially near toll plazas. Authorities are expected to investigate the accident and take appropriate action against the offending driver.