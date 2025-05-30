MLA Vakiti Srihari’s Vehicle Hit in Road Mishap Near Shadnagar

An accident involving the vehicle of Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari occurred near Rayakal Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru National Highway (NH-44), close to Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district. The incident took place while the MLA was en route from Hyderabad to Makthal.

Wrong U-Turn Causes Collision

According to sources, a vehicle took an illegal U-turn in the wrong direction and collided with the MLA’s Toyota Innova. The sudden maneuver by the other driver left no time for the MLA’s vehicle to avoid the impact, resulting in the mishap.

MLA Escapes Unhurt, Continues Journey in Another Vehicle

Fortunately, MLA Vakiti Srihari did not suffer any injuries in the incident. After the accident, he left the damaged vehicle at the scene and continued his journey to Makthal in another vehicle.

Police Likely to Investigate Wrong-Way Driving

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about traffic violations and wrong-way driving on highways, especially near toll plazas. Authorities are expected to investigate the accident and take appropriate action against the offending driver.