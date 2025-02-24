Telangana

MLC By-Elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Date Announced

The Election Commission has announced biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, scheduled to take place on March 20. The elections will be conducted by MLAs to fill the seats of members retiring on March 29.

Mohammed Yousuf24 February 2025 - 20:26
MLC Seats to be Filled in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In Andhra Pradesh, the vacant seats to be filled include those of:

  • Krishna Murthy Janga (vacant since May 15, 2024)
  • Duvvarapu Rama Rao
  • Parchuri Ashok Babu
  • B. Tirumala Naidu
  • Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

In Telangana, the members retiring are:

  • Mohd. Mahmood Ali
  • Satyavathi Rathod
  • Subash Reddy
  • Mallesham Yegge
  • Mirza Riyazul Hassan Effendi

Election Schedule

🔹 Issue of Notification: March 3
🔹 Last Date for Nominations: March 10
🔹 Scrutiny of Nominations: March 11
🔹 Last Date for Withdrawal: March 13
🔹 Polling and Counting: March 20

The by-elections are expected to witness key political contests as major parties prepare their candidates for the Legislative Council seats.

