MLC Elections 2025: Who Will Secure Key Seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh?

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has issued the official notification for the elections to six Legislative Council (MLC) seats across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025. The election process will involve three seats each from both states, including constituencies for graduates and teachers.

Key Details on Election Process

The elections will be held for three MLC seats in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with the terms of office for the current members expiring on March 29, 2025. In Andhra Pradesh, elections are slated for the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies, while in Telangana, polling will take place for similar constituencies as well.

Nominations : Candidates can file their nominations until February 10, 2025.

: Candidates can file their nominations until February 10, 2025. Scrutiny : Nominations will be scrutinized on February 11, 2025.

: Nominations will be scrutinized on February 11, 2025. Withdrawal of Candidatures : The last date for withdrawal is February 13, 2025.

: The last date for withdrawal is February 13, 2025. Polling Date : Voting will be held on February 27, 2025, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

: Voting will be held on February 27, 2025, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Counting of Votes: Votes will be counted on March 3, 2025.

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect for the concerned constituencies in both states.

Andhra Pradesh: Constituencies and Retiring Members

In Andhra Pradesh, elections will be held for the following constituencies:

East-West Godavari (Graduates’)

(Graduates’) Krishna-Guntur (Graduates’)

(Graduates’) Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam (Teachers’)

The three members retiring in Andhra Pradesh are:

Illa Venkateswara Rao (Progressive Democratic Front, East-West Godavari)

(Progressive Democratic Front, East-West Godavari) K. S. Lakshamana Rao (Progressive Democratic Front, Krishna-Guntur)

(Progressive Democratic Front, Krishna-Guntur) Pakalapati Raghu Varma (Independent, Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam)

In Telangana, elections will be held for the following constituencies:

Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar (Graduates’)

(Graduates’) Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar (Teachers’)

(Teachers’) Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda (Teachers’)

The Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency is currently represented by Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy. For this seat, V. Narender Reddy has been announced as the Congress candidate.

The BJP, which is aiming to increase its presence in the Telangana Legislative Council, has announced its candidates for all three constituencies:

Also Read: Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Recall Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi

C. Anji Reddy (Industrialist) for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency.

(Industrialist) for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency. Malka Komaraiah (Educationist) for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency.

(Educationist) for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency. Puli Sarottham Reddy (BJP Candidate) for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency.

Conclusion: A Critical Election for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

MLC Elections 2025: Who Will Secure Key Seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh?

The upcoming MLC elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be closely watched, as they are expected to shape the political landscape of both states. With a mix of retiring members, new candidates, and growing competition, these elections are poised to be a significant event for political parties and voters alike.