MLC Kavitha Demands 42% BC Reservation: Warns Against Legal Hurdles if Governor Delays Approval

MLC Kavitha Demands 42% BC Reservation: Telangana Jagruthi President and MLC K. Kavitha held a significant meeting today with UTF leaders and representatives of 72 backward castes (BCs) at her residence. Addressing the media after the meeting, she reaffirmed her commitment to the political empowerment of BC communities and announced a mission to ensure 25,000 BC individuals become elected representatives, with half of these posts reserved for women.

MLC Kavitha Demands 42% BC Reservation: Push for Sub-Quota Within 42% BC Reservation

MLC Kavitha stressed the need for a sub-quota within the proposed 42% BC reservation, highlighting that many castes have yet to receive any political opportunities.

“There are several BC castes that have never had a sarpanch, MPP, or municipal chairperson. It is not enough to simply increase the reservation. Sub-categorisation is essential to ensure fair representation,” she said.

Also Read: Centre Invites Telugu CMs to Talk and Solve Krishna-Godavari River Dispute

Call for Constitutional Amendment and Governor’s Approval

Kavitha called on both the Centre and the Governor to take swift action:

She urged the Centre to amend the Constitution to implement 42% BC reservations in local bodies.

to implement 42% BC reservations in local bodies. She also appealed to the Governor to approve the resolution passed by the state cabinet and issue a Gazette notification.

“The state cabinet’s proposal to enhance BC reservation to 42% is awaiting the Governor’s nod. Delay at this stage could give room for legal challenges,” she warned.

Warning Against Legal Obstruction

Cautioning the government, Kavitha said:

“If the Governor issues an ordinance but the state fails to impose a caveat, it may allow someone to approach the courts and hinder the reservation process.”

She stressed that the state must act decisively to prevent any such legal roadblocks.

Centre’s Role in Constitutional Amendment, State’s Role in Sub-Categorisation

While noting that amending the Constitution falls under the Centre’s jurisdiction, Kavitha emphasized that the state government holds the authority to sub-categorize reservations.

She advocated that only sub-categorisation can ensure political access for castes that have been historically sidelined.

Vision for Inclusive Representation

Kavitha’s bold stance aims at breaking the monopoly of dominant castes within the BC category and ensuring inclusive representation across all backward castes. Her movement under Telangana Jagruthi is set to amplify the voices of these underrepresented groups at every level of governance—from sarpanch to ZPTC and municipal chairpersons.

The ball is now in the court of the Governor and the Central Government. Will this be the turning point in the political empowerment of BCs in Telangana?